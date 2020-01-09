The "Europe Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Outlook

This report has determined the Europe market for automotive polycarbonate glazing to proliferate at 7.79% of compound annual growth rate during the forecast years of 2019-2027.

The market for automotive polycarbonate glazing in France by the stringent regulations in the automotive industry with respect to carbon emissions. The French government introduced the Air Quality Emission Certificate in its efforts to decrease vehicular emission. The growing concerns related to the environment have generated pressure on automotive manufacturers to build lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles. Thus, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have been focusing largely on technologies to facilitate the reduction in weight of automotives and reducing their carbon footprint, among others. The effects and standards set by the government encourage automotive manufacturers to adopt plans that would help reduce harmful emissions from the automotive sector.

Statistics from the International Organization of Motor Manufacturers suggest that 1.45 million new vehicles were sold in Spain in the year 2017, as compared to 0.93 million in 2011. The growing automotive sales in the country are expected to create a growth in demand for polycarbonate glazing. Polycarbonates in glazing are a popular choice as they help in reducing vehicular weight and improving fuel efficiency. The growing demand for polycarbonate glazing, thereby, fuels the growth of the automotive polycarbonate glazing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Side Window Is A Rapidly Growing Application Of The Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market

2.2.2. Passenger Vehicle Has The Most Prominent Share In The Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market

2.2.3. Front Windshield Is The Largest Application

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat Of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat Of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

2.3.5. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Buying Criteria

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rising Popularity Of Lightweight Glazing

2.7.2. Strict Carbon Emission Rules Regulations Due To Climate Change

2.7.3. Increasing Application Of Sunroofs In Cars

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Regulations Related To The Use Of Polycarbonate For Windscreens

2.8.2. Increasing Cost Of Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Rising Trend Of The Electric Vehicle Market

2.9.2. Advancement In Automotive Designs

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Unstable Political And Territorial Situation

3. Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Outlook By Vehicle Type

3.1. Passenger Vehicle

3.2. Commercial Vehicle

4. Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Outlook By Application

4.1. Side Window

4.2. Front Windshield

4.3. Sunroof

4.4. Rear Windshield

4.5. Large Windscreen

4.6. Hydrophobic Glazing

4.7. Head-Up Display

4.8. Switchable Glazing

5. Automotive Polycarbonate Glazing Market Europe

5.1. United Kingdom

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Spain

5.5. Italy

5.6. Russia

5.7. Rest Of Europe

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Chi Mei Corporation

6.2. Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

6.3. Sabic

6.4. Engel Austria Gmbh

6.5. Teijin Ltd.

6.6. Webasto Se

6.7. Renias Co., Ltd.

6.8. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.9. Trinseo S.A.

6.10. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.11. Covestro Ag

6.12. Krd Sicherheitstechnik Gmbh

7. Research Methodology Scope

7.1. Research Scope Deliverables

7.1.1. Objectives Of Study

7.1.2. Scope Of Study

7.2. Sources Of Data

7.2.1. Primary Data Sources

7.2.2. Secondary Data Sources

7.3. Research Methodology

7.3.1. Evaluation Of Proposed Market

7.3.2. Identification Of Data Sources

7.3.3. Assessment Of Market Determinants

7.3.4. Data Collection

7.3.5. Data Validation Analysis

