Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc (RSVL LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Value UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 157.3092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76948 CODE: RSVL LN ISIN: FR0011119205 ISIN: FR0011119205 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RSVL LN Sequence No.: 39531 EQS News ID: 949991 End of Announcement EQS News Service

