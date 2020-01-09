Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 145.614 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 280302 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 39538 EQS News ID: 950005 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)