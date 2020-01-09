Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 370.7794 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 143521 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 39552 EQS News ID: 950033 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)