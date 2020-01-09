Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 177.7994 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31050 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 39560 EQS News ID: 950049 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 09, 2020 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)