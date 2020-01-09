Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5L LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 194.0534 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8392443 CODE: SP5L LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5L LN Sequence No.: 39570 EQS News ID: 950071 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 09, 2020 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)