Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:18 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 106.3558 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 799200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703

January 09, 2020 06:18 ET (11:18 GMT)