Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAW LN) Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE All World Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 136.1072 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 101200 CODE: MVAW LN ISIN: LU1389266302 ISIN: LU1389266302 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAW LN Sequence No.: 39583 EQS News ID: 950097 End of Announcement EQS News Service

