Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.7728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5215345 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 39621 EQS News ID: 950173 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:19 ET (11:19 GMT)