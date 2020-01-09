

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales remained stable in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The working-day adjusted retail sales remained unchanged in November, after a 0.4 percent rise in October.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco increased 0.9 percent annually in November and those of non-food sector rose 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged down 0.1 percent in November, after a 0.4 percent rise in the preceding month. A similar lower rate was seen in September.



