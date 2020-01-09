Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWL LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 224.47 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 230268 CODE: ACWL LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWL LN Sequence No.: 39655 EQS News ID: 950243 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:21 ET (11:21 GMT)