Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.5148 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17855802 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN

January 09, 2020 06:21 ET (11:21 GMT)