Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.6481 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5921180 CODE: CECL LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 39668 EQS News ID: 950269 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:21 ET (11:21 GMT)