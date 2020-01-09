Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc (CRPX LN) Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 153.951 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4870000 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 39653 EQS News ID: 950239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 09, 2020 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)