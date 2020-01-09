Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3146 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6344588 CODE: LCJG LN ISIN: LU1781541682 ISIN: LU1781541682 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJG LN Sequence No.: 39640 EQS News ID: 950213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 09, 2020 06:24 ET (11:24 GMT)