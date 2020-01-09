Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 132.2126 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 165962 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 39620 EQS News ID: 950171 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:25 ET (11:25 GMT)