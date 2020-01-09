Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 195.314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 210001 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 39599 EQS News ID: 950129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:27 ET (11:27 GMT)