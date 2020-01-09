Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc (LYXW LN) Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 139.554 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102000 CODE: LYXW LN ISIN: LU1348962132 ISIN: LU1348962132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LYXW LN Sequence No.: 39582 EQS News ID: 950095 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:27 ET (11:27 GMT)