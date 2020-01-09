Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0AG ISIN: FR0010315770 Ticker-Symbol: LYYA 
Tradegate
09.01.20
13:07 Uhr
211,80 Euro
+1,00
+0,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
211,78
211,86
13:10
211,80
211,85
13:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI WORLD
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF211,80+0,47 %