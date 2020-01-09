Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2020 / 12:29 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 08-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 125.766 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6585088 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 39541 EQS News ID: 950011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 06:29 ET (11:29 GMT)