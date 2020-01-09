Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 08-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 377.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 384.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.42p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---