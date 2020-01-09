Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2391 ISIN: GB0006798424 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.01.2020 | 13:04
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 9

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 08-January-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 377.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               384.25p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 371.36p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               378.42p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---
© 2020 PR Newswire