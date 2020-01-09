

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $8.35 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $1.21 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $109.39 million from $111.95 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $109.39 Mln vs. $111.95 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX