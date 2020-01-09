

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's trade surplus decreased in November, amid a fall in exports and imports, data from the Czech Statistical Office reported on Thursday.



Trade surplus fell to CZK 10.2 billion in November, which was CZK 6.9 billion lower than the previous year.



Exports and imports declined by 6.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, in November from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, the seasonally adjusted exports and imports fell by 2.3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.



For the January to November period, the trade surplus was CZK 152.1 billion from the same period last year. Exports and imports rose 2.3 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 2.2 percent in November.



The employment rate fell marginally to 75.2 percent in November from 75.3 percent in the previous month.



