Indegene's SaaS Platform For Life Sciences Adds Syneos Health as Strategic Collaborator and Minority Investor

PRINCETON, New Jersey and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indegene, a leading Healthcare Tech firm focused on the global life sciences industry, announced Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) as a strategic collaborator and minority investor in Indegene Omnipresence Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indegene. Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, and provides end-to-end drug development and commercialization solutions to biopharmaceutical customers in more than 110 countries.

Omnipresence is a next-generation unified customer experience platform for healthcare and life sciences organizations with CRM, omnichannel engagement, advanced analytics, and AI capabilities in a single unified platform. The Omnipresence platform, built as a strategic alliance with Microsoft since 2017, brings together Microsoft Azure analytics as well as Microsoft AI together with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform for business applications, and Microsoft Office 365 and Teams for productivity and collaboration. Combined with Indegene's deep industry expertise, analytics, and omnichannel engagement IP, Omnipresence enables life sciences organizations to elevate and transform the experiences they can deliver to healthcare professionals, patients, and business stakeholders.

"We are excited to welcome Syneos Health as an investor for Indegene's Omnipresence subsidiary. This investment will further accelerate the roadmap and deployments of our Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for life sciences and healthcare clients. Indegene Omnipresence truly applies the power of modern omnichannel technology and advanced capabilities such as machine learning to achieve best-in-class customer-centric experiences," said Manish Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Indegene.

Dr. Rajesh Nair, co-founder and President, Indegene, added, "Both Indegene and Syneos Health are experienced in life sciences clinical development, commercialization, and global enterprise scale engagements. With this investment, Indegene Omnipresence will significantly strengthen its position as the next-generation Customer Experience Management platform through expanded global resources and expertise, providing a much-needed option to meet the dramatically changing needs of the industry."

Sanjay Virmani, EVP with Indegene and lead of the Omnipresence initiative, will continue as the CEO of Indegene Omnipresence Inc.

Alistair Macdonald, CEO, Syneos Health, commented, "We're excited to partner with Omnipresence the innovative platform, underpinned by Microsoft technologies, to address customer demand to drive high-value commercial relationships in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Syneos Health's Dynamic Assembly network is an open ecosystem of the most agile data and technology collaborators, such as Omnipresence, to strategically address our biopharmaceutical customers' challenges."

"Omnipresence is a good example of an industry-specific, multi-cloud solution built with Microsoft's enterprise technologies working together in uniquely disruptive ways. We are excited to see Indegene add Syneos Health as another strategic collaborator in our joint mission to bring new value to life sciences and healthcare organizations," said James Phillips, Corporate Vice President, Business Applications Group, Microsoft.

