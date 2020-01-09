

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Co., Inc. (JCP) announced Thursday that its comparable store sales for the combined nine-week holiday season period ending January 4, 2020, decreased 7.5 percent. Adjusted comparable store sales, which exclude the impact of the Company's exit from major appliance and in-store furniture categories, decreased 5.3 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect comparable store sales to decline in a range of 7.0 to 8.0 percent and adjusted comparable store sales to decline in a range of 5.0 to 6.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX