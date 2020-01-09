Bitcoin Association Awards First Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship to Cambridge University PhD Student

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association announces its first "Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship" to Robin Kohze, a 2nd year human genomics PhD student at Cambridge University. Named after Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto (aka Dr. Craig S. Wright), the scholarship supports study and technological development of real world blockchain applications made possible by Bitcoin's original design, now represented by Bitcoin SV (BSV).

After a series of successful blockchain competitions, Kohze took 2nd place at Bitcoin's Association's second Bitcoin SV Hackathon, with final judging at the CoinGeek Seoul conference in South Korea in October 2019. His "HIVE" protocol challenges the media landscape by implementing a molecular dynamic inspired incentive system whereby information is added by individuals around the world. Every content node containing information needs one or more linked nodes and every new link to a node has a dynamic cost to generate comprehensive knowledge networks. The resulting graph database is directly stored and maintained on the Bitcoin SV blockchain to grant a maximum of interoperability and transparency. The Satoshi Nakamoto scholarship will enable Kohze to develop HIVE into a fully functioning platform (including Android and iOS applications).

Bitcoin Association's Founding President Jimmy Nguyen explained: "As part of our organization's mission, we want to support the next generation of great Bitcoin thinkers and developers. Robin Kohze is an exceptionally talented mind who understands Bitcoin's technical capabilities to transform data interactions, and we are thrilled to award him our first ever Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship. We look forward to his HIVE project being realized to create real world value, and also appreciate his work to educate fellow Cambridge students about the Satoshi Vision for Bitcoin."

Kohze remarked: "Exceptional times require extraordinary - and sometimes daring ideas. A decade after the creation of the Bitcoin protocol by Satoshi Nakamoto, we stand on the brink of a global paradigm shift towards yet unseen frictionless global cooperation. With HIVE, I utilise the original Bitcoin protocol to implement a novel combination of game theoretical rule-sets to reconnect diverging perspectives in an increasingly polarised media landscape. I feel deeply honoured to receive the first Satoshi Nakamoto Scholarship that enables the research and development of the HIVE protocol and thank the Bitcoin Association as well all the many committed developers around Bitcoin SV ecosystem to make those endeavours possible."

Kohze is founder of the Cambridge University Metanet Society, which draws its name from Dr. Craig Wright's visionary "Metanet" - an Internet that actually operates on the Bitcoin blockchain. In addition to creating Bitcoin, Dr. Wright is Chief Scientist of nChain, the global leading blockchain advisory, research and development firm, and has created one of the world's largest blockchain patent portfolios. nChain's Metanet project enables a better Internet for users, where everyone can earn real value (through Bitcoin) from their data, content, identity, and online activity. It takes advantage of Bitcoin's dual capabilities to simultaneously send data and financial payments, and is only possible on the Bitcoin SV blockchain due to its massive scaling capability.

Under Kohze's leadership, the Cambridge University Metanet Society advances study toward achieving Metanet projects on BSV. It hosts weekly meetups and programs on the Cambridge University campus for students and thought leaders to hear speakers, debates and tutorials, and helps build a new generation of Bitcoin developers that create applications with real world utility.

Bitcoin Association is the global industry organization for the business of Bitcoin. It supports the Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) blockchain which has seen application development explode globally as developers and businesses make use of BSV's greater scaling, data and micropayments capacities. Growing usage has led BSV's network transactions and average block size block counts to regularly surpass BTC and recently surpass the Ethereum network on some days. Bitcoin SV is the only project that adheres to Satoshi Nakamoto's original protocol, design and vision for Bitcoin to become a peer-to-peer electronic cash system and global data ledger for enterprise.