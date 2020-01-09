The global battery electrolyte market is poised to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 154-page research report with TOC on "Battery Electrolyte Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Battery Type (Lead-acid batteries, Li-ion batteries, and Other batteries), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The increasing adoption of consumer electronic gadgets and development of binder-free electrodes for li-ion batteries are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The advent of advanced technologies such as cloud-based storage and Internet of things along with the growing preference for multimedia devices, gadgets, and smartphones has driven the sale of consumer electronic products. Many electronic products such as digital cameras, multimedia players, audio and video systems, camcorders, and electronic accessories run on batteries. As a result, the demand for batteries is increasing which in turn, will drive the demand for battery electrolyte market during the forecast period.

Major Five Battery Electrolyte Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers, 3M Battery Electrolyte HQ-115 for lithium ion batteries.

BASF SE

BASF SE is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Agricultural Solutions, Chemicals, Functional Materials Solutions, Performance Products, and Other. The company offers battery electrolytes for lithium ion batteries.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Air Conditioning and Chemicals. The company manufactures battery electrolytes for lithium ion batteries.

GS Yuasa Corp.

GS Yuasa Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies, and Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries. The company offers battery electrolytes for lithium ion batteries.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Johnson Controls International Plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company offers battery electrolytes for lithium ion batteries.

Battery Electrolyte Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Lead-acid batteries

Li-ion batteries

Other batteries

Battery Electrolyte Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

