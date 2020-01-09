Virtual Health Partners to Present at Biotech Showcase and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase in San Francisco

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Virtual Health Partners (VHP), a leading virtual health and wellness company, announced that CEO & Co-Founder Jillian Bridgette Cohen and CFO Bill Giles will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase and Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, to be held January 13-15, 2020 during the world renowned J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Biotech Showcase

Date: Monday, January 13, 2020

Time: 2:15pm PST

Room: Franciscan D (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square Hotel, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 10:45am PST

Room: Davidson Level 4

Venue: Parc 55 San Francisco - a Hilton Hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

About Virtual Health Partners

Virtual Health Partners (VHP) is an innovator in cost-effective health and wellness, focusing on live, virtual nutrition, fitness and lifestyle modification within a contained ecosphere of support. Offered exclusively through networks of participating partners including insurers, hospital systems, physicians, corporations, pharmaceutical, medical device, fitness and nutrition companies, VHP's Business-to Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) model provides a SaaS and PaaS solution that is scalable, and can be white labeled to fit partners' needs. Through the private, HIPAA compliant platform, VHP provides its partners with a turnkey solution for clients in the areas of weight loss and weight loss procedures, metabolic syndrome, oncology, women's health, digestive diseases, cardiac rehab, preventative medicine, plastic surgery and general wellness.

VHP Corporate Contact:

Jessica Cohen

jessica@virtualhp.com

877-586-1733

SOURCE: Virtual Health Partners

