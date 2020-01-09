

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L), formed by the merger of British Airways plc. and Spanish flag carrier Iberia Lineas Aereas de Espana S.A., said that its traffic for the month of December 2019 increased 6.4% from December 2018, on a capacity increase of 2.0%.



Group traffic measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres or RPK for the latest-month increased 6.4 per cent to 22.41 billion from 21.05 billion RPK in the same month last year.



Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres or ASK rose 2.0 per cent to 26.71 billion from 26.19 billion ASK in the previous year month.



Passenger load factor for the month improved 3.5 points to 83.9 percent from 80.4 percent in the prior year.



The airline carried a total of 8.75 million passengers in the recent month, up 5.5 percent from last year's 8.29 million passengers.



The Group performance comprised British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express) and Vueling.



