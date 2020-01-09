Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T7NF ISIN: US5017971046 Ticker-Symbol: LTD 
Tradegate
09.01.20
14:10 Uhr
15,938 Euro
-0,400
-2,45 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,882
16,000
14:18
15,874
15,992
14:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
L BRANDS
L BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
L BRANDS INC15,938-2,45 %