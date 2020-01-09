Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14NYH ISIN: NL0011031208 Ticker-Symbol: 6MY 
Tradegate
09.01.20
13:16 Uhr
19,300 Euro
+0,100
+0,52 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
MYLAN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYLAN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,800
19,500
14:45
18,700
19,400
14:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MYLAN
MYLAN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MYLAN NV19,300+0,52 %