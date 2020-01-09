Customers Showcase How Cloud, Automation and AI Solutions Are Transforming Customer Experience

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, celebrated its customers across EMEA and announced nine organisations that have been awarded for excellence in customer engagement, employee engagement, workforce engagement, financial compliance and more.

These awards were presented during Engage19, Verint's EMEA Customer Conference at the Landmark London on 28 November.

The following organisations were recognised across nine categories for exemplary results achieved using Verint Cloud Customer Engagement solutions:

Verint Engaged Customer of the Year esure

Customer Engagement Award Capita Regulated Services

Employee Engagement Award Booking.com

Digital Engagement Award Equiniti

Process Improvement Award Tesco

Contact Centre Team of the Year Aviva

Customer Analytics Team of the Year Florius

Back Office Team of the Year NHSBSA Student Services

Verint Champion Award Richard Mobley, HomeServe

This was Verint's sixth annual EMEA customer conference in London. The Verint team welcomed attendees to a full day that explored best practices for optimising customer engagement using workforce engagement, self-service, voice of the customer, as well as fraud and compliance solutions.

International keynote speaker, Nancy Rademaker, opened the keynote sessions discussing the impact of digitisation on customer behaviour and the future of customer engagement, and Ben Page, chief executive at Ipsos MORI, closed the day with fascinating insights into consumer and employee trends and attitudes. Attendees were also able to test-drive new solutions and provide input on product development in the Verint Customer Experience Zone and the Product Innovation Zone.

Regarding its award win, Scott Doherty, resource planning manager, esure, says, "We are delighted with the Verint Engaged Customer of the Year award as it recognises and celebrates our continued hard work and innovation for our colleagues and business."

Regarding its Customer Engagement Award win, John Barker, managing director, Capita says, "This award truly recognises the success of the customer service modernisation programme we have in place across Capita Regulated Services to constantly deliver great customer outcomes whilst celebrating our continued partnership with Verint."

"We are delighted with our Employee Engagement Award," says Tanja Hoymann, global manager quality, Booking.com. "Our approach to empowering technology to drive the human touch is one of the cornerstones of our service operating model and customer service journeys."

"We are over the moon to receive this fantastic recognition from Verint," says Natalie Lee, lead speech and analytics consultant, Aviva. "As a relatively newcomer to speech analytics we have maximised its capabilities and have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to deliver speech capabilities across multiple business areas. This is a real boost to the team that continues to go from strength to strength."

Karin Polman, managing director, Florius, says, "The Customer Analytics Team of the Year Award recognises that we are moving the right way towards modernising and personalising the way we engage with our customers. For our teams, it also means appreciation for all their hard work. We see this as encouragement to continue our efforts in translating the latest technologies into solutions that are relevant to our customers."

Richard Mobley, speech analytics manager, HomeServe, accepted the Verint Champion Award, and stated, "Verint's speech analytics has been fundamental to us as a business in improving our customer's experience whilst, at the same time, providing a return on investment. We've been proactively sharing our experiences with visits from our industry peers, and also speaking at events and webinars."

Louise Ruman, head of student services, NHSBSA says of their award, "We are so proud that our team has been recognised for the great work they are doing. The results we have achieved since going live with Verint's Work Manager are incredible, but we know we still have some hard work to do to continue the success. This award truly confirms to us that we are on the right path and will galvanise our team as we strive for further improvement."

"We'd like to thank all of our customers for their entries," says Verint's Nick Nonini, managing director, EMEA. "Our judges were impressed with the quality of submissions, and they had a tough job selecting from a great shortlist. These awards acknowledge and recognise our customers' dedication to transforming the customer experience through the right combination of talent and technology."

