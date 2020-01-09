Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy receives initial order from Beyond Meat

Technology solutions for the plant-based meat substitutes industry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB)(KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in the energy efficiency and smart building sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology announces that through its wholly owned subsidiary (CEMSI), has received an initial order for $150,000 US from Beyond Meat. A second order for $150,000 US is anticipated to be received shortly hereafter.

"In less than 4 months we were able to validate and deploy a technology solution for process and quality improvements in real-time and entered a new market vertical with one of the world leading company's in this industry," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Energy.

Under the terms of the pilot CEMSI provided 2 real-time analyzers and associated installation and monitoring services to assist in the rapid evaluation, measurement and validation of organic inputs. The first analyzer has been purchased and the second is anticipated to be purchased shortly hereafter.

"We are now in a position where we can deliver an important quality control and process improvement technology solution innovation to the plant-based meat substitutes industry. We are very pleased with the addition of Beyond Meat to our customer base," says Gary Saunders, President of CEMSI. "We anticipate growing our revenues in this exciting new growth sector and adding new customers within the industry in 2020."

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency and smart building sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of management or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding possible future/next acquisitions and/or investments in operating businesses and/or technologies, accelerated organic growth and revenue growth, strategic partnerships to promote and deploy energy and asset performance tracking software and technology deployment for improved emission compliance and real-time management of energy, acceleration of recurring SaaS revenues, the provision of solutions to customers and Greenhouse Gas emissions reductions, proposed financial savings and sustainable energy benefits and energy monitoring. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief are based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that suitable businesses and technologies for acquisition and/or investment will be available, that such acquisitions and or investment transactions will be concluded, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company, that technology will be as effective as anticipated, that organic growth will occur, and others. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, lack of acquisition and investment opportunities or that such opportunities may not be concluded on reasonable terms, or at all, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities law.

