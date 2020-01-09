AXIS Insurance, the insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the appointments of Sam Walsh as senior underwriter and Mat Pifer as an underwriter in its renewables division. Messrs. Walsh and Pifer will be jointly responsible for underwriting new and renewal, property and liability renewable energy business in North America, including large wind and solar photovoltaicportfolios, as well as battery energy storage risks. They will report to Tom Cain, Head of U.S. Renewable Energy at AXIS.

Mr. Walsh joins AXIS from GCube Insurance Services, where he was senior underwriter of onshore wind and solar risks in North America. Mr. Walsh has more than 10 years of experience in the renewable energy insurance industry, having joined GCube in 2009 as an underwriter.

Prior to joining the AXIS Renewable Energy team, Mr. Pifer spent the past four years working as a senior underwriter in AXIS Insurance's Commercial Management Solutions team where he underwrote public and private D&O risks. Mr. Pifer began his career at Aon in 2011 as a lawyer's professional liability broker.

"The renewable energy sector is enjoying a period of rapid growth, with the global focus on sustainability and combatting climate change driving investment in wind, solar and other renewable energy sources," said Mr. Cain. "As a top five global carrier in renewable energy insurance, we are pleased to further strengthen our capabilities with the addition of Sam and Mat, who both bring significant experience and expertise to our team."

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2019 of $5.6 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com. Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005460/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Matt Rohrmann

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

(212) 940-3339

Media

Anna Kukowski

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited

anna.kukowski@axiscapital.com

(212) 715-3574