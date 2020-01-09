Lachesis Biosciences: A New Prescription Nasal Spray Providing Hope to Dementia Patients and their Carers

Presenting at Sachs 3rd Neurosciences Innovation Forum Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 12:05 PM Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco, California

Presenting at Biotech Showcase Tuesday January 14, 2020 9:30 AM Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / LACHESIS BIOSCIENCES LTD, a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting dementia caused by Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, announced today that its chief executive officer, Dr. Tim Morgan, will present at the Biotech Showcase 2020 conference being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

Key Takeaways

Targeting Alzheimer's Disease with a Proven Mechanism of Action.

2 assigned patents for LBIO-R32 Offering Improved Tolerability vs. Existing Formulation of Rivastigmine.

Expedited Path to Market with a significantly De-risked Asset.

About LACHESIS BIOSCIENCES

?A clinical-stage biotechnology company using its patented, nasal drug delivery technology to advance treatments for dementia and agitation associated with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Contact:

Tim Morgan

tim.morgan@lachesisbio.com.au

+61 418 138 877

Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: Lachesis Biosciences Ltd.

