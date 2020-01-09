Dolphin Entertainment: Veteran PR Executive Susie Arons Joins 42West As President - Strategic Communications

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / 42West, a leading public relations and marketing agency for the entertainment industry, and wholly owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), has hired Susie Arons as President - Strategic Communications. Arons, who started in her new role this week, brings a wealth of experience to her new position, including expertise in film, television, corporate and crisis communications, media training/messaging, brand building, film finance, product launches, live events and cause-related marketing.

Arons will oversee the bi-coastal operations of 42West's Strategic Communications division, which specializes in strategic communications counsel, corporate positioning, brand enhancement, media relations and crisis management. She will be based in New York and report to Co-CEOs Leslee Dart and Amanda Lundberg. She joins a senior management team within the company that also includes Presidents of Entertainment Marketing Susan Ciccone and Tom Piechura.

"Susie is one of the most well-respected public relations professionals in the industry, with a long track record of success in so many areas. We couldn't be happier to bring her leadership and expertise into our company," said Dart and Lundberg.

Prior to joining 42West, Arons served as Managing Director of Rubinstein Strategic Communications since 2004. In that position, her clients included Jimmy Iovine/Apple Music, A24 Films, AMC Networks, BMW, the ACLU, Amazon Studios, Child Mind Institute, Color Force, Focus Features, Jonah Hill, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Refinery29, Skydance Media, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Oliver Stone, SundanceTV, Marlo Thomas, Universal Music Group and Walmart, among many others.

"It is not often that lightning strikes twice and you are given the chance to have a seat at the table with the best minds and best people in the business," stated Arons. "But fifteen years ago, Steven Rubenstein invited me to help him build an entertainment practice and generously provided me with the greatest opportunity and runway I could ever dream possible. Today, Leslee and Amanda, two of the most important and impactful leaders in the entertainment communications industry, have welcomed me to join them and their iconic team as 42West continues its latest trajectory skyward, evolving the strategic landscape to elevate film, television, content creators, talent, new assets, and events. I am forever grateful to my Rubenstein family and colleagues, and beyond excited to join these power women and my new colleagues."

Before joining Rubenstein, Arons worked with Radio City Entertainment/MSG and oversaw publicity for 300 annual music and entertainment events including the MTV Music Awards and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. She also serves as an advisor to sports betting platform SimpleBet and has been a member of the board of directors of the REED Foundation for Autism since 2004.

About 42 West

With unparalleled experience, contacts, and expertise, 42West is one of the leading full-service public-relations firms in the entertainment industry. The firm's PR professionals have developed and executed marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of movies, television shows, and digital productions as well as for countless individual actors, filmmakers, recording artists, and authors. In addition, 42West has also provided strategic communications counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients - ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and media conglomerates. In December 2019, 42West ranked #4 on the Observer's annual "Power 50" list for PR firms, the highest ranking of any PR firm in the entertainment industry.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

