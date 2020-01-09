Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116QX ISIN: LU1079842321 Ticker-Symbol: EUPE 
Frankfurt
09.01.20
16:08 Uhr
359,00 Euro
+0,40
+0,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
359,25
359,85
16:48
359,30
359,80
16:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE EUROPE SECTOR VALUE TR UCITS ETF359,00+0,11 %