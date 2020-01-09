

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) announced Thursday the selection of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as its preferred and strategic cloud provider to support technology architecture and modernization for the Company's Ecommerce website and enterprise analytics platform.



The strategic agreement supports Tractor Supply's ONETractor strategy of leveraging physical and digital assets to deliver personalized, convenient shopping experiences anytime, anywhere and in any way customers choose.



As part of the agreement, Tractor Supply will leverage cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office 365, for enterprise initiatives supporting both the in-store and digital experience.



Tractor Supply has also selected Microsoft Azure to support the upgrade of its Ecommerce platform at www.TractorSupply.com. It will allow Tractor Supply to deploy workloads at scale while remaining elastic and agile to support changing demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX