The market is driven by the increasing demand from commercial segment. Also, the development of smart cities is anticipated to further boost the growth of the robotic lawn mower market.

Robotic lawn mowers have emerged as an optimal solution for lawn mowing in the residential sector. Over the years, technological innovations in products have increased the popularity of these machines in the commercial sector as well. Robotic lawn mowers require low maintenance and can efficiently carry out lawn mowing activity in large garden areas with uneven ground surface in commercial spaces. Furthermore, the cordless structure gives robotic lawn mowers the flexibility to move around the garden landscape easily. These factors have contributed the growth in demand for robotic lawn mowers from commercial segment, thereby driving the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Robotic Lawn Mower Companies:

AL-KO KOBER SE

AL-KO KOBER SE has business operations under various segments, which include Gardentech, Ventilation and air conditioning technology, and Automotive. The company offers Robolinho robotic lawnmowers.

ANDREAS STIHL AG CO. KG

ANDREAS STIHL AG CO. KG offers power tools such as chain saws, saw chains, guide bars, brushcutters, clearing saws, KombiSystem, MultiSystem, cleaning systems, backpack mistblowers, hedge trimmers, cut-off machines, concrete cutters, and products for tea plantation. The company offers iMOW Robotic mowers.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates its business through three segments, which include Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, and Financial services. The company offers TANGO robotic lawn mower.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. has business operations under various segments, which include Motorcycles, Automobiles, Financial services, and Life creation and other businesses. The company offers Miimo robotic lawn mower.

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group has business operations under various divisions, which include Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer brands, and Construction. The company offers Automower robotic lawn mower. Some of the products under this brand name include AUTOMOWER 115H, AUTOMOWER 310, AUTOMOWER 315 and others.

Robotic Lawn Mower End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Residential

Commercial

Robotic Lawn Mower Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

