

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Popular young Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease.



TMZ first broke the news, and Bieber's social media statement came in response to it.



The 25-year-old singer opened up about his Lyme diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday.



Bieber shared with his fans that he is also suffering from a serious case of chronic viral infection, which he says affected his skin, brain function and overall health.



'While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.'



Bieber, who shot to fame as a teenager and is one of the most successful artists at a young age, said he will explain more details about his diseases in his upcoming documentary TV series.



'These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease,' Bieber told his 124 million followers on Instagram.



Bieber's wife Hailey came in support of her husband against criticism from those 'trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease'. 'Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years,' the model wrote on Twitter.



Her advise to those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease is, 'Making fun of and belittling a disease you don't understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself'.



Bieber, one of the richest pop singers in the world, made a number of stunning revelations about his personal life - achieving too much in a short span and the negative effect the fame had on him - on social media last year.



Bieber, who took an extended break from music in 2017 after canceling many dates of his Purpose World Tour, wrote that he started taking drugs at heavy doses as early as 19, and abused all his relationships. In an emotional essay, Bieber described himself as 'the most hated person in the world.'



Justin Bieber's net worth is estimated at $285 million, making him the youngest among the richest singers alive.



Bieber has planned a U.S.-Canada tour during May-September this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX