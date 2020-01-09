On November 15, 2018, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Prime Living AB (publ) were to receive observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. On December 23, 2019, Prime Living AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company has received SEK 177 million from Atlas Limited Partnership as payment for the company's divesture of its real estate in Sandyford, Dublin. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the ordinary shares (PRIME, ISIN code SE0006422309, order book ID 110385) and preference shares (PRIME PREF B, ISIN code SE0006422317, order book ID 105127) in Prime Living AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.