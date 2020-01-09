TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

9 January 2020



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)





Re: Dividend Announcement



The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 December 2019 as follows:





Ex-Dividend Date16 January 2020

Record Date17 January 2020

Payment Date31 January 2020

Dividend per Share 0.5 pence (Sterling)







For further information, please contact:



Numis Securities Limited:



Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000



Hugh Jonathan



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:



John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900



Alistair Wilson



