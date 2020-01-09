OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that Carla Dawson, previously First Vice President, Talent Management, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. She reports to CEO John Davidson.

Dawson previously was responsible for partnering with leaders across OCC to develop and implement comprehensive talent management and development strategies to support OCC's business strategy. This included performance management, employee engagement, training and organization development, and change management.

"Carla is well deserving of this promotion. She brings strong leadership skills and an ability to work with her business partners to deliver highly effective human resources strategies as OCC continues on its transformation journey," said Davidson. "As a senior member of our leadership team, Carla will help us achieve a high level of colleague engagement and strengthen our ability to be a destination for the best talent."

COO Scot Warren added, "I am pleased that Carla's outstanding work in executing on our talent management and development strategies has been recognized with her promotion. In her new role, she will be a key player in our ongoing work to foster a culture of increased collaboration, teamwork and accountability to benefit our colleagues and attract new talent."

Before joining OCC in 2017, Dawson served for nearly 20 years in a series of roles of increased responsibility at Driehaus Capital Management, LLC, including as the Managing Director, Human Resources, where she was responsible for developing and executing a human resources strategy in support of the firm's overall business plan and strategic direction. Her efforts were focused in the areas of talent management, employee relations, communications, organizational development, compensation and benefits, recruitment and regulatory compliance. Previously, Dawson worked for two executive search firms; Heidrick Struggles, and Korn Ferry, as well as the financial services firm of Abaco De Bolsa.

Dawson received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Anahuac in Mexico, and a Master of Science degree in Organizational Development from the Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University in Chicago. She also holds a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) from the HR Certification Institute.

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

