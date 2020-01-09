Findit, Inc.: Findit Search Allows Anyone to Submit Website URLs to Index in Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, produces new Submit URL Video that can be watched and shared on Youtube. The video explains the benefits of submitting your website URLs or other pages into the Findit Search Engine. Findit® gives everyone the ability to submit as many URLs as they would like to index into Findit search for free.

The Submit URL tool on Findit is a unique feature that allows anyone the ability to have the pages they want indexed in Findit, right when they want them to be indexed. Rather than wait on Google, Yahoo, Bing, or even Findit to crawl your pages, you can manually provide Findit with the pages you want included within Findit Search. The Submit URL tool can be used to submit website pages, Youtube Videos, or any other URL that you want to be indexed in Findit. Moreover, you can submit the same URL multiple times to generate multiple links indexed in Findit with different titles and descriptions to create additional search results.

Watch the Submit URL Video on Youtube and share it to your social channels.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "The Submit URL tool that Findit has developed lets you control how you want the content indexed in Findit, when you want the content indexed in Findit, and what you want the content indexed in Findit to show up for in search based on the title and description you enter in the submission. No other search engine gives you the option to submit the same url multiple times to index for various search terms based on the title and description you enter."

Submitting your URLs to index in Findit Search is incredibly easy. For every URL you are able to provide a title. The title of the URL is the keyword or words that someone would search to find the URL that you are submitting. The title can be up to 80 characters long.

The below pictures are clickable and will take you to the Submit URL Page on Findit. Please be sure to share the Submit URL page with your friends and colleagues on other social networking sites. LinkedIN is a great place to reach people and businesses that would benefit greatly by having their pages indexed in Findit.

Each URL that you submit then requires a description. The description can be up to 220 characters and is used to give more information about what the URL is about that you are submitting. For a website page, this is the space you can use to give a short thesis about what the page is about. If you are submitting a Youtube Video, you could discuss the theme of the video.

After these two simple steps, you are now indexing in Findit Search. This tool lets you control how and when you index so you don't have to wait for your website pages or Youtube Videos to get crawled and then indexed in search engines.

Findit is a full service social networking content management platform that enables its members that range from contractors, artists, musicians, business owners, individuals, schools, public officials, influencers, and more, to submit the URLs that they want be indexed in Findit under for free and with no submission cap.

Findit is an open platform which means search engines can crawl and index the content that you submit and create through your Findit Dashboard and visitors to the site can see and share your content without ever having to sign in.

To get started, submit your URLS to index in Findit and control the content you want in search.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets."

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572590/Findit-Search-Allows-Anyone-to-Submit-Website-URLs-to-Index-in-Findit