Author Callum Davies' Latest Book is a Number One Bestseller on Amazon

"The Must Have Guide to Google Adwords: How to Access Quality Customers Without Excessive Spending" Offers Helpful Advice on Minimizing Irrelevant Traffic While Maximizing Desirable Traffic

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Callum Davies, a two-time author and writer who has been featured on Forbes, as well as Entrepreneur and Ted, is pleased to announce that his newest book "The Must Have Guide to Google Adwords: How to Access Quality Customers Without Excessive Spending," is an Amazon Bestseller.

To learn more about the book, which is available in paperback and for the Kindle, please visit https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07KNXS4B4/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vapi_taft_p1_i0.

As Davies noted, he realizes that while many people understand the importance of using the correct Adwords, they might be unsure how to go about selecting the best ones. Although there are literally thousands of books and courses that are available for people to take, knowing which one to choose can be more overwhelming and stressful than helpful.

This knowledge inspired Davies to write a book that is devoted to helping people understand how to select the best Google Adwords and remove irrelevant and traffic while also maximizing relevant traffic. From newbies to the world of Google Adwords to those who have a basic understanding of the topic but want to use them as effectively as possible, Davies's book offers solid and helpful advice.

"This book will get you moving in the right direction towards a fantastic ROI every single month - quickly and easily," Davies said, adding that the "No-B.S." guide will also immediately help people to stop losing money every day that they probably did not realize they were losing.

"It will show you how to prevent yourself from spending money on irrelevant traffic."

In addition, Davies noted, his latest book also explains how Clickfraud technology will prevent people from wasting over half of their monthly Ad spend, as well as how to compose compelling copy that will attract the best and most desirable clients.

The book also offers actionable advice on how people can improve their Google rankings in a quick and effective way, all without having to spend a lot of money in the process. Davies also teaches the most important places where people can acquire new Keywords that their competition probably does not know about.

About Callum Davies:

Callum Davies is a two-time author and writer for Thrive Global, Addicted 2 Success and has been featured on Forbes, Entrepreneur and Ted. Illuminate Digital is a Google Adwords agency based in Orlando Florida working with medical practices and law firms. For more information, please visit https://illuminatedigitl.com/.

Contact:

Callum Davies

callum@illuminatedigitl.com

786-864-0611

SOURCE: Callum Davies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572573/Author-Callum-Davies-Latest-Book-is-a-Number-One-Bestseller-on-Amazon