GD Psych Services is Now Offering Sleep Retraining

The Innovative and Helpful Program is Ideal for People who Have Insomnia or Suffer from Poor Sleep

To learn more about the Rio Rancho psychologist and the other types of therapy that are offered at GD Psych Services, please visit https://gdpsychservices.com/licensed-therapist/.

As Dr. Goldstein-Dwyer noted, sleep retraining is a program for people whose sleep is not good for a variety of reasons. For instance, the Rio Rancho psychologist explained, the service is ideal for those who suffer from insomnia and have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, or they wake up very early, well before their alarm clock is set to go off.

Because of their poor quality of sleep, people who have these issues typically feel very fatigued during the day and can find it hard to concentrate.

"So we are now offering a specialized sleep retraining program, which we can either do as a group or on an individual basis," Dr. Goldstein-Dwyer noted, adding that it is a technique that she was trained on when she served in the United States Army.

"That's actually where a lot of the studies and the research and the treatment actually was developed, and it's extremely effective."

In addition to the recently launched sleep retraining, GD Psych Services offers a number of other supportive and solution-based psychological services that are provided by professional licensed clinical social workers, mental health counselors and psychologists.

Every therapist at the organization strives to help their clients to maintain their mental health and happiness. The staff is able to assist with a number of issues including military-related stress, anxiety, depression, substance abuse, OCD and more.

"My education has provided me with a lot of tool sets in a lot of different areas and so I wanted to be able to provide that to the community," Dr. Goldstein-Dwyer noted.

"We don't just see people who are children or adults. We see everybody across the lifespan for whatever diagnosis they may have."

About GD Psych Services:

GD Psych Services is veteran owned and founded by Dr. Stacey Goldstein-Dwyer in November of 2016 and has rapidly grown its staff to meet client demand in Rio Rancho and surrounding areas. With multiple locations and strategic partnerships, GD Psych Services leads its category in both scope and quality of services. For more information, please visit https://gdpsychservices.com.

