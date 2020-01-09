AdCityMedia AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of AdCityMedia AB. Short name: ACM ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0001920760 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 116111 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on January 24, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.