Technavio has been monitoring the global clinical trial packaging market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 667.92 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005471/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global clinical trial packaging market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 146-page report with TOC on "Clinical Trial Packaging Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Pharmaceutical companies and Other organizations), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/clinical-trial-packaging-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing approval of novel drugs. In addition, the advent of AI in clinical research is anticipated to boost the growth of the clinical trial packaging market.

Over the recent years, the global pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a significant rise in the number of novel drug approvals. For instance, in 2018, the CDER approved a total of 58 drugs and most of these drugs included new molecular entities. In the same year, the number of drug approvals by the CFDA increased significantly compared to previous years. The increase in the number of drug approvals has created a strong demand for clinical packaging products among pharmaceutical companies and other organizations. These factors are driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Clinical Trial Packaging Market Companies:

Bilcare Ltd.

Bilcare Ltd. operates its business in the Pharma packaging research solutions segment. The company offers a wide range of clinical trial packaging solutions. Some of the major offerings of the company include patina films, composite films, ultra-high barrier blister films, odor-free packaging films, aqua-based lidding foils, and special lidding foils.

Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services

Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services operates the business across various segments such as Sourcing, Packaging and labeling, Global storage and distribution, and Consulting. The company offers various packaging and labeling services to pharmaceutical vendors and research institutes.

Corden Pharma International GmbH

Corden Pharma International GmbH operates the business across segments such as APIs, Drug products, and Support services. The company offers a wide range of pharma packaging services, that include multi-vial and single-vial packs, primary and secondary packaging of solid dosage forms, packaging of light and moisture-sensitive products, and foil packaging.

Mawdsley-Brooks Co. Ltd.

Mawdsley-Brooks Co. Ltd. operates the business across various segments such as Named patient medicines, Third party logistics, Services to pharma, UK primary care services, and UK secondary care services. The company offers a wide range of clinical trial packaging services to both the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries through its business areas, such as named patient medicines, product licensing and market access, UK wholesale, UK pre-wholesale, LUTO, and positive solutions.

PCI Pharma Services

PCI Pharma Services operates the business across segments such as Manufacturing services, Clinical services, and Commercial packaging. The company provides both primary and secondary packaging services for all types of healthcare products. The primary packaging service involves blisters, bottles, pouches/sachets, and tubes. The secondary packaging service involves labeling of parenterals and injectables, Tyvek blistering for parenterals, autoinjector and pens, cartoning, kitting, child-resistant and compliance-prompting packaging, overwrapping and pouching, and walleting.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Clinical Trial Packaging End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Pharmaceutical companies

Other organizations

Clinical Trial Packaging End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Healthcare include:

Global Bilirubin Blood Test Market Global bilirubin blood test market by application (infants and adults) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) Inhibitors Market Global PARP (Poly ADP-ribose Polymerase) inhibitors market by indication (ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005471/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/