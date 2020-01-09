Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) to AUREL BGC, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2019:

€141,002.52

22,458 shares

Transactions during 2019:

BUY 129,054 shares €217,013.37 256 transactions SELL 156,230 shares €264,113.08 256 transactions

For information, as of December 31, 2019, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

104,740.61

43,401 shares

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005620/en/

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 1 56 88 11 11

ggasparetto@actifin.fr