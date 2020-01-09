Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2019, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

46,665 shares

- 12,249.17 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2019:

45,236 shares

- 27,956.59 euros in cash

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses and digital ecosystems. Axway's hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit www.investors.axway.com/en.

